Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,205.30).
Boom Logistics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Boom Logistics Company Profile
