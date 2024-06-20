Insider Buying: Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Acquires $50,468.00 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,920 shares of Beyond stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,779.60.

On Thursday, June 6th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of Beyond stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75.

Beyond Price Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

