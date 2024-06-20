Insider Buying: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Acquires $102,360.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.1 %
ALXO stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
