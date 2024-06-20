Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.27. Hut 8 shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 1,099,388 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Trading Up 10.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.