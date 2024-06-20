Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €44.92 ($48.30) and last traded at €44.33 ($47.67). 333,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.97 ($47.28).

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.55.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

