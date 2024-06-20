HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 792 ($10.06).

Several analysts recently commented on HSBA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.17) to GBX 830 ($10.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.39) to GBX 700 ($8.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £191,789.87 ($243,697.42). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at GBX 693 ($8.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.21). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 683.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 639.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

