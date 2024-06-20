Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Position Decreased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

HMC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

