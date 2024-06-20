Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.36

Shares of Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 52455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Holcim Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.5685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

