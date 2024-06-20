Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Trading Down 2.9%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Highway 50 Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.10.

About Highway 50 Gold

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

