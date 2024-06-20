HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,207.24

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $163,207.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,153.67 or 1.00032187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012403 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00081358 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048821 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $181,886.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.