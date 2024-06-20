Head to Head Review: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) & ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 0.83 -$135.96 million ($1.96) -1.78 ADC Therapeutics $69.56 million 3.15 -$240.05 million ($2.75) -0.96

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and ADC Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ADC Therapeutics. Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals and ADC Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 ADC Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

ADC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 170.52%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -29.18% -27.48% ADC Therapeutics -330.17% -1,313.37% -55.36%

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats ADC Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops bemnifosbuvir in combination with ruzasvir, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); and a protease inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19. It has a license agreement with MSD International GmbH for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The company is also seeking to continue expanding ZYNLONTA into international markets and into earlier lines of DLBCL and indolent lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) as a single agent and in combination through its LOTIS-5 confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial and LOTIS-7 Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as through investigator-initiated trials (IITs). In addition, it is investigating a CD-22 targeted compound, ADCT-602 that is in a Phase 1/2 investigator-initiated study in relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, its clinical-stage pipeline consists of ADCT-601 (mipasetamab uzoptirine) targeting AXL as a single agent and/or in combination in sarcoma, pancreatic, and NSCLC, as well as pre-clinical stage pipeline includes a portfolio of next generation investigational ADCs targeting Claudin-6, NaPi2b, PSMA, and other undisclosed targets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

