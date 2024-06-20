HC Wainwright Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $66.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $29.25 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

