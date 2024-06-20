Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) President Acquires $19,720.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) President Gregg A. Bexten acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,678. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

