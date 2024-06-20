Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

