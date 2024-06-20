Halpern Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $162.53. 1,316,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,660. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

