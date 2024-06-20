Halpern Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.43. 3,661,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,246. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.71, a P/E/G ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.