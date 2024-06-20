Halpern Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 51,470,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,534,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 218.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

