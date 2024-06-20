GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481,757 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up 1.9% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $192,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,681,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. 899,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,540. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

