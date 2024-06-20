Grin Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $138,699.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,043.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.00600428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00113760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00036869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00259671 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067998 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

