Grin Market Cap Tops $3.15 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $115,178.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,987.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00602625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00114991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00258843 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00040987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00068386 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

