Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Steelcase accounts for approximately 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Steelcase by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 76,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after buying an additional 452,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 10,888.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

