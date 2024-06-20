Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,842 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.9 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,402,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,567,953. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

