Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 11,562,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,947. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

