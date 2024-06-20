Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Honest comprises 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Honest worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Honest by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 217,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Honest by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $119,988.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,088 shares of company stock worth $1,986,507 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 843,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,910. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. Analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

