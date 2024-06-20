Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 8,409 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,773 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,166,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,158,160. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

