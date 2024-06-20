Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.83

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.83 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 13471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.39.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.