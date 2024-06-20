Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.83

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.83 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 13471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
