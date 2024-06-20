Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 2.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Westwind Capital raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,705,000.

GSSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.69. 33,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $488.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $65.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

