Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Down to $41.20

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $40.25. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 56,424 shares trading hands.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

