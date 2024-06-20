Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells C$77,915.00 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$77,915.00.

Erin Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$141,500.00.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

TSE:GLXY opened at C$15.81 on Thursday. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$17.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.