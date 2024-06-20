Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $118.94 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $118.94 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00005427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.57961415 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,750,857.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

