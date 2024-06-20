Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.41

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 374464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.07%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 385,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,749,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

