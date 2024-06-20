Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,802,148.66 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $70.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

