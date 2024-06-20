FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.12

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.12 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 165554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

