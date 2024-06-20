First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 1,759,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,051,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXN. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,841.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

