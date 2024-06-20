Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.92.

FIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

