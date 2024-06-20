Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIHL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 24.9% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 562,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112,198 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

