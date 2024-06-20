Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $297.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

