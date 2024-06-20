Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

PGR opened at $210.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average of $191.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

