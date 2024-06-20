Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

