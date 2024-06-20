Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $451.10 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $419.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

