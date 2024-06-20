Federal Realty Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 143.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

