Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.40

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 397637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.18).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The stock has a market cap of £61.21 million, a P/E ratio of -231.68 and a beta of -0.13.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

