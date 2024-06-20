Farmers Trust Co. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

