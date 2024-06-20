Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells $1,001,727.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

