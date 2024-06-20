EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 2,142 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 409,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,690. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.