EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises about 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,062,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,913,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

