Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 905 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. 2,828,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

