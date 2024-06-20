Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,813,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter.

DFUV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 225,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

