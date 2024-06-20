Evensky & Katz LLC Has $207.27 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,970 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.76% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $207,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 248,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 207,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Acquisition Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,185 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 557,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

