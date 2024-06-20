Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.64. 5,221,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.55. The firm has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

